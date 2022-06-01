(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — PennDOT announced that the Interstate 79 southbound and northbound rest stops near the Crawford and Erie County line will be closed in order for paving to be completed on the ramps and parking lot.

The rest stops are expected to be closed from June 13, 2022 and are expected to reopen on June 24, 2022, weather permitting.

According to PennDOT, work at these rest stops is part of a two-year project on nearly 11 miles of Interstate 79 in Crawford and Erie Counties.

This includes paving the northbound and southbound lanes from mile marker 154 in Hayfield Township, Crawford County to mile marker 165 in Washington Township, Erie County. Ten bridges will also be rehabilitated.

