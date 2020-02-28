I-79 Southbound closed from Edinboro to Saegertown due to reported multi-vehicle accident

A multi-vehicle accident on I-79 Southbound has a portion of the highway currently shut down.

Both lanes of traffic on I-79 Southbound from the Edinboro exit (exit 166) to the Saegertown exit (exit 154) are closed due to a reported accident.

There is currently no information on the accident, which took place at mile marker 162, other than there is possible entrapment and multiple vehicles involved.

Traffic is being detoured from Route 6N to Route 98, then to Route 198 (Saegertown/Conneautville). The roadway is expected to re-open later today.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.