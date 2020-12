According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 30 to 60 vehicle crash on I-80 has resulted in two fatalities.

A multi-vehicle crash took place tonight between Exit 185 and Exit 178 over in Clinton County resulted in the shut down of both lanes for Interstate 80 westbound and the I-180 interchange in Northumberland County.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours. Traffic will be detoured on I-80 west and Route 220 South.