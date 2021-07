CHAUTAUQUA LAKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fatal crash shut down a large stretch of I-86 on Thursday morning.

The closure was reported at 5:30 a.m. The westbound lanes were shut down from Route 394 (Exit 8) to County Route 33 (Exit 7), but they later reopened.

At least one person is dead, but other details about the crash are not known at this time.

