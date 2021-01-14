I-90 bridge to be demolished after being hit by semi Monday evening

Demolition will soon be underway for a bridge that was severely damaged after being struck by a semi Monday night.

That accident happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday after a semi heading east struck the underside of the bridge near the East Springfield exit along I-90.

According to PennDOT spokesperson Jill Harry, the bridge will be demolished.

Construction signs have been placed near the overpass, but demolition work still hasn’t started.

Harry says the decision to demolish the bridge is the safest choice and that it will be rebuilt beginning in the spring.