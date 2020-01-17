I-90 eastbound closed from Girard to Fairview following accident involving multiple semi-trucks.

Interstate 90 eastbound is closed from Exit 9, which is the Girard/Platea exit to Exit 16, the Fairview exit following an accident.

The accident happened shortly after 8 tonight. Initial reports are that multiple semi-trucks are involved in the accident.

Reports are also coming in saying that there has been a leak of diesel fuel on the roadway. Another truck seems to be affecting the westbound lane as well.

The roadway is expected to reopen later tonight.

This is a developing story.