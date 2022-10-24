(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Construction on an eastbound part of Interstate 90 will soon be completed and open for drivers.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work to reconstruct the eastbound lanes of I-90 from mile maker 3.5 to mile marker 10.5 in Springfield Township, Girard Township, and Platea Borough, Erie County is nearing completion.

With the paving, guide rail and line painting finished, vehicles will be shifted back to the eastbound lanes starting Oct. 25, 2022. Work will also start on removing the barriers along the westbound lanes.

Drivers should be alert that work will be done during daylight and nighttime hours and will require traffic to be restricted to one lane in both directions.

Once that is complete, work will be done on the high-speed crossover used during next year’s construction season. This is expected to be completed by mid-November and will be the last portion of work done during the 2022 construction season.

Along with the reconstruction of the eastbound and westbound lanes, the three-year project includes replacing or rehabilitating four other bridges and constructing two teardrop roundabouts at the Route 18 interchange.

Information on the project, as well as other work happening along I-90, including detours and changes in traffic patterns, can be found online.