I-90 eastbound reopened after multi-vehicle accident

Interstate 90 eastbound has now been reopened following a multi-vehicle accident earlier Thursday evening.

The closure was from Exit 9 (Girard/Platea exit) to Exit 16 (Fairview) following an accident involving multiple semi trucks. Reports were that over 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the highway.

A semi driving on I-90 eastbound slid over and went over the guardrail. Officials on scene say the exact same thing happened to the other semi eastbound.

Luckily, no injuries were reported. The road was opened around 10:30 thursday night.