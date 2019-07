Pennsylvania State Police were called to I-90 at the Fairview (Route 98) exit for a trailer accident shortly after 12:30 p.m.

According to State Police, a truck was hauling a trailer when the driver of the truck stopped too quickly, causing the trailer to overturn. No one was injured.

Traffic was restricted to one lane while crews worked to remove the trailer. Both westbound lanes were reopened shortly after the accident. Police continue to investigate.