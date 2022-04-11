(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Both I-90 ramps at the Girard exit will close Monday through the end of June, and a detour will be in place.

Beginning Monday, April 11, weather permitting, PennDOT will close the eastbound and westbound I-90 ramps at Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea) through June 30.

PennDOT says the closure is needed for work to be completed on the new Route 18 bridge and the adjacent roundabouts.

A detour for Route 18 through traffic is posted using Route 20, Route 6N and Route 98. Truck drivers are reminded to follow detour signs and obey weight limits and height restrictions.

Visit 511PA.com for the latest road conditions.