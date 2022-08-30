A portion of I-90 was completely shut down Tuesday morning due to a vehicle rollover accident.

The rollover took place at mile marker 8, westbound on Interstate 90. Initial calls went out just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Once crews arrived on the scene, they discovered that the driver and his dog were entrapped inside of the vehicle. Fairview Traffic Control called for additional manpower, as both westbound lanes were jammed for an hour.

The driver is reportedly okay and was not taken to the hospital. There is no word on the cause of the incident at this time.

State police have since reopened that section of I-90.