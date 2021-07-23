I-90 resurfacing project to begin Monday in Erie County

A resurfacing project will soon be underway on I-90 in Erie County.

The $15.4 million resurfacing project will begin Monday, July 26th, weather permitting, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT is advising drivers to be on alert for traffic restrictions, changes near exit 41 (Route 89, North East) once construction begins.

The multi-year project includes the repaving of more than 10 miles of I-90 in Harborcreek, Greenfield and North East townships from near the Interstate 86 interchange at mile marker 35 to the New York state line.

The project will include repairs to the culvert that carries I-90 over 16 Mile Creek in North East Township.

The traffic restrictions are expected to be in place from July 26th to October 1st.

The second year of the project (2022) will include milling, paving and drainage upgrades on the east and westbound lanes from the mile marker 35 near the Interstate 86 interchange to near mile marker 40.

The third year of the project (2023), will include milling, paving and drainage improvements on the east and westbound lanes from near mile marker 40 to the New York state line.

This project is part of PennDOT’s plan to reconstruct or restore 28 miles of I-90 in 10 years.

Motorists are asked to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. PennDOT asks that your drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

You can find more information at www.penndot.gov/I90Projects.

