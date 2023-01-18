A tractor-trailer accident on Interstate 90 sent one person to the hospital and a hazmat team to the scene.

Calls went out around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a tractor-trailer rollover at mile marker 11 eastbound near Girard Township. According to reports from the scene, the driver was able to get out of the vehicle, but one person was transported to the hospital.

Later in the evening crews were re-dispatched for a diesel fuel spill on the scene where crews created a barrier to prevent further spillage. A hazmat crew was later called to the scene as well.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.