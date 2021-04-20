Erie County 911 received several reports of an accident near Exit 24 on the westbound side of I-90. Once on scene, first responders found a FedEx semi truck partially on it’s side, blocking the offramp. Another vehicle was also involved. One man was reportedly trapped inside a car. He was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to reports from the scene. Crews have shut down the offramp as they continue to work on the scene.
We will continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.
I-90 Rollover Accident Shuts Down Westbound Offramp at Exit 24
Erie County 911 received several reports of an accident near Exit 24 on the westbound side of I-90. Once on scene, first responders found a FedEx semi truck partially on it’s side, blocking the offramp. Another vehicle was also involved. One man was reportedly trapped inside a car. He was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to reports from the scene. Crews have shut down the offramp as they continue to work on the scene.