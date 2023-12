A portion of Interstate 90 westbound has been closed down in Erie County due to a motor vehicle crash, according to PennDOT.

The highway is closed from Exit 16 (Route 98/Franklin Center/Fairview) to Exit 9 (Route 18/Platea/Girard). Westbound traffic is being detoured using Route 98 northbound, to Route 20 westbound to Route 18 southbound.

The closure will remain in effect until crews have cleared the scene.