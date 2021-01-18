Update: I-90 westbound reopened from Northeast to Harborcreek exits

Update as of 1 p.m.: I-90 westbound from the Northeast exit to the Harborcreek exit has reopened, according to PennDOT.

A speed restriction of 45 mph remains in place on Interstates 79, 86, and 90. Commercial vehicle traffic is permitted to right lane use only.

Original: What a mess this weather is causing, especially along the interstate. A tractor trailer slid off the interstate this morning and of course that caused a traffic headache.

Traffic was rerouted off the interstate onto Depot road, past the accident site, then back onto I-90.

I-90 westbound lanes are closed from Exit 41 (Route 89, Northeast) to Exit 35 (Route 531, Harborcreek).

According to PennDOT, the roadway is expected to reopen later today.