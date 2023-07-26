(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Interstate 90 westbound in North East Township has been closed temporarily due a motor vehicle accident.

Calls first went out for a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 90 just before 4:15 Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities have closed I-90 near mile marker 37 between Rt. 89 and I-86, with 511 PA showing heavy and stop and go traffic in that area. Traffic is being detoured using Rt. 89 southbound and Route 86 westbound.

State police have confirmed it was a fatal accident. The roadway is expected to reopen later Wednesday once the scene has been cleared.

Reports from the scene indicate there are police officers also on scene as well as a crime scene investigation unit.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.