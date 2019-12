An accident along Interstate 90 near Harborcreek forced police to shut down both Westbound lanes of I-90.

Part of I-90 due was shut down this morning due to a multiple vehicle crash that happened around 7 a.m.

Firefighters and first responders closed the area near the Harborcreek exit. Traffic was diverted near Interstate 86.

The roadway has since reopened. Injuries were reported. At this time there is no word on the condition of the people involved in the accident.