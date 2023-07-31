We’re learning more information about the suspect involved in the shooting of an Erie Police officer Sunday morning.

A shootout on July 30 near East 22nd and Wallace streets sent Sergeant David Stucke to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The suspect — 27-year-old Patrick Gleba — allegedly shot at police from inside his home.

Gleba’s neighbor, who lives right across the street and was directly in the line of fire, spoke to WJET about the incident.

“I’ve known Patrick since we were kids. We were like best friends growing up,” said John Durst, childhood friend of Patrick Gleba.

Durst said he hasn’t seen a lot of Gleba recently and said that Gleba was always working. However, the childhood friends would catch up every time they got the chance.

Durst added when he heard the news about what his friend had allegedly done, he couldn’t believe it.

“To tell you the truth, Patrick was always a quiet, friendly, young man, and after all of this happened, I was shocked because I didn’t think Patrick had it in him to do something this outrageous, you know? It’s sad because I’ve known him my whole life, and I didn’t think he was like that,” Durst went on to say.

Durst was surprised by Gleba’s actions, especially considering the number of children and elderly people who live in this neighborhood.

He added seeing a bullet hole right next to his building was quite the scare. A bit higher and an innocent bystander inside could have been killed.

“I’ve lived in this neighborhood my whole life. It used to be really quiet and peaceful around here when I was little. And as I was growing up, things just started getting worse and worse. It’s just sad,” Durst continued.

Durst hopes this act of violence is the last of its kind in his neighborhood.