‘I Give Catholic’ initiative taking place

For the first time in our area the “I Give Catholic” initiative is taking place.

The Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania is encouraging Catholics to give back to a Catholic organization or a local parish.

Organizers explain this is not limited to one area.

“Its not just churches. There are other Catholic ministries like Catholic charities, counseling and adoption, St. Martin Center, the ministries of the Sisters of St. Joseph, and the Benedictine Sisters. This is also a 13 county area so if you’re in Meadville and you’re a Catholic, this applies to you,” said Lisa Louis, Executive Director, Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania.

Once an organization or parish receives 10 donations, they are entered into a drawing to win a cash prize.