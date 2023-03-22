As Women’s History Month continues, WJET/WFXP recognizes those in Erie who continue to make a difference and stand out.

According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, the percentage of women in leadership is significantly lower than men. Kim Clear and Dr. Adrienne Dixon have been paving the way for women leaders in Erie for years.

“I have a voice, I’m not afraid to use it,” said Kim Clear, Millcreek Township supervisor. “What I don’t know, I can learn.”

After 18 years of teaching and being a part of Erie County Council, Clear landed the role of Millcreek Township supervisor. She devotes her time to making necessary changes to keep up with the evolving world.

“If we keep doing things the same way we’ve been doing them, we’re not going to be in a good place in 10 years. We need to start now,” Clear said. “If I can say I’m bringing anything is, it’s that I’m going to get it done.”

Supervisor Clear took this position to create opportunities for Millcreek residents, keeping her past students in mind.

Similar to Clear, Dr. Dixon thinks of the region as home. The Buffalo native has been in Erie for 37 years and has worked her way up to CEO of Sarah Reed. The Gannon University alum is the first woman to lead the center since Sarah Reed herself.

“This mission captivated me even as I was in my early training and thinking about what I wanted to do in terms of my career,” said Dr. Adrienne Dixon, CEO, Sarah A. Reed Children’s Center.

While striving to meet their personal goals, balancing a family was one of their biggest challenges.

“My oldest daughter was an infant. Then when I went into my PhD program, my youngest daughter was an infant,” Dr. Dixon said.

“You can change the world. You just have to find your gift, you have to find what your gift is and you need to harness it and you need to move forward. And it’s hard, and it’s tough, and you’re going to cry and it’s okay,” said Kim Clear.

Both women agreed that every day is an opportunity and they wouldn’t want to wake up doing anything else.