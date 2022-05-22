Folk’s had the opportunity to dance the night away at Rainbow Gardens.

Saturday night was the “I Love the 90’s Dance Party.”

Attendees had the chance to jam out to some of their favorite hits while wearing their throwback attire.

Two local charities “Hearts 2 Hands” and “Opportunities Unlimited” were set to benefit from the party.

“90’s is on the trend right now. So that’s actually part of the reason why we chose the ‘I love the 90’s.’ It’s on trend. We’re kind of doing a spinoff of the Super Bowl buzz that is going on,” said Autumn Jells, Events Director of Rock Box.

About 400 people were expected to attend this dance party.