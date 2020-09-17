I-X Center in Cleveland to close after more than three decades due to COVID-19 pandemic

A Cleveland staple for more than three decades is the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to News 5 in Cleveland, the I-X Exposition Center will close due to the pandemic.

However, locally, the Bayfront Convention Center is remaining open.

According to the Executive Director of Erie Events, once the pandemic hit, about 95% of employees were laid off to help mitigate the cost.

They are also utilizing reserve funds to operate in a limited fashion,

“You’ve got to deal with what’s dealt to you and we try to make the best of it and that’s what we are trying to do. Fortunately, the county has been a wonderful partner, by sharing some of their federal COVID funds and with the understanding and willingness to listen to need more, they’re there and we are very thankful of that.” said Casey Wells.

The county has already awarded $2.6 million to help with the COVID deficit.