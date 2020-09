A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

A Cleveland staple for over three decades is the latest victim of the pandemic.

According to News 5 in Cleveland, the I-X Exposition Center will close due to the pandemic.

Since 1985, the 2.2 million square foot building has hosted the Home and Garden Show, the Auto Show and the Indoor Amusement Park.

Because of its size, the I-X Center has been a major boost for the local economy seeing more than 2 million visitors annually.