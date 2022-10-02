Caregivers do so much for our elderly and our sick.

The Independent Council on Aging (ICA) thanked and recognized them with their annual Comic Relief for Caregivers event on Sunday. It was held at the Zem Zem Shrine Club and featured entertainment, comedy from local and nationally known comedians, appetizers, a cash bar, vendors, raffles and more.

Organizers said that caregivers deal with a great deal of stress in an often thankless job, so this was a great opportunity to thank them.

“The positivity and everybody just coming out and wanting to have a good time and laugh. We need to laugh about these things and just enjoy having a good time and celebrating caregivers who have really had it tough. They’ve had it the toughest,” said Amee Weislogel, chairperson for the Comic Relief for Caregivers.

The event was free and is going on until 7:30 p.m.