Ice breaking taking place on Great Lakes

Posted: Jan 08, 2019 01:34 PM EST

While the lake shows little sign of freezing over any time soon, it isn't the case for all areas along the Great Lakes.

The US Coast Guard out of Sault Sainte Marie has commenced operation 'Taconite,' the Coast Guard's largest domestic icebreaking operation in portions of Western Lake Superior and the Saint Mary's River.  

The Coast Guard is assisting in keeping channels and harbors in the area open to navigation.


 

