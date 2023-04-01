For those who have a sweet tooth, ice cream season has arrived!

Saturday was opening day for Sara’s Restaurant, along with other ice cream shops around the region.

The 50’s style diner has been preparing for this day for two weeks and has been taking advantage of the warm weather. If you’re looking for a job, the restaurant is still taking applications for this year.

The owner of Sara’s explained that he is anxious but excited to start a new season.

“Just to start again and be able to be healthy enough to keep doing this as long as I’ve done it so it’s a real blessing. And to be at the entrance of Presque Isle State Park which is phenomenal,” said Sean Candela, owner of Sara’s.

“I’m so glad sara’s is open for the season it’s been a long time since it was last open and finally great to be down here and be with some friends new and old and enjoy the great food they have to offer,” said Jay Zemanek, a Sara’s Restaurant customer.

Candela explained that he’s excited to be able to see his employees and customers that he hasn’t seen in a couple of months.