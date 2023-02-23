Preparations are underway for the ice sculptures of this year’s Erie Winter Carnival.

The operations manager of DiMartino Ice, Jared McAlister, said there are 50 carved sculptures on the truck with 65 blocks of ice that will be made into 10 different ice sculptures.

McAlister added that the ice throne would return with a new theme and interactive ice, like a giant T-Rex head where people can stick their heads in its mouth.

He also said the winter carnival had a good turnout and reception last year, and he expects it to be even better this year.

“It’s always nice to be back for the second year. We always had a great reception here. It’s always very nice, a very nice space, very good community here, lots of great restaurants, lots of great things to do downtown,” Jared McAlister, operations manager, DiMartino Ice.

McAlister said that a live carving will take place Thursday and Friday night from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.