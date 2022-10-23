A local bakery is closing its doors for good before the new year arrives.

Icing on the Lake announced that it will close on Dec. 30th after 11 and a half years of business in Erie. The owner of the bakery said that it’s become too physically demanding, after having two hip replacements and a neck fusion.

However, Icing on the Lake has what is known as the “Sweet Vault”, which is a 24/7 vending machine filled with sweets that will remain open and constantly restocked.

The owner added that they’ve loved every moment of running Icing on the Lake and have poured themselves into it. They’re looking forward to what will take over the current bakery space.