An 89-year old woman known as the “Peanut Lady” has passed away.

An employee at Dusckas Funeral Home confirming Annie Linebach’s death.

Linebach was the longtime owner of the Peanut Shoppe at 10th and State Street in downtown Erie’s Renaissance Centre.

According to Altair Real Estate Services, the lease for the business ended in December.

She bought the former Planters peanut store in 1975.