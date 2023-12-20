An iconic venue in downtown Erie plays host to its final events before a major transformation begins.

Tuesday night’s Gannon men’s and women’s basketball games were the last to be played inside the Highmark Events Center.

Known for decades as the Gannon Auditorium and then the Hammermill Center, the building on Peach Street is being closed for a complete modernization.

The center opened in 1949 and has been the site of countless events. The renovation is designed to make sure it remains a big part of the future for Gannon and Erie.

“We have such dedicated season ticket holders and community support. Just to see this transformation come to fruition is really exciting and reflective of that commitment to excellence Gannon has,” said Lisa Goddard McGuirk, Gannon athletic director.

Gannon will be using Cathedral Prep’s Hagerty Family Events Center on West 12th Street while the renovations take place.