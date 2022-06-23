One of the most iconic American R&B singing groups is coming to the region next week, while bringing some of the biggest hits of the 60s and 70s. They are also bringing new music as well.

We talked to one of the singers who is working to use music to help others.

Singer Jessie Peck has been living a dream for more than a decade while singing the music he has known since his youth.

As the bass singer for The Spinners, he performs iconic R&B hits such as “I’ll Be Around,” “Then Came You,” and a song that the group really has fun with “The Rubberband Man.”

“I’ve been a Spinner for 14 years, and for me it still feels just as good. It still feels brand new. I still like making fans laugh, hearing them cry on certain songs, dancing in the aisles, signing autographs, and taking pictures with fans. I never get tired of that,” said Jessie Peck, The Spinners.

Even all this is not enough for Jessie, so he supports veterans and families battling autism through his foundation. The foundation sells all sorts of things through Jessiepeck.com.

“If you think about it they really are the same whether we’re on stage, whether it’s giving to a charity, we’re helping people. We’re making them feel better even if it’s only for a couple of hours that you’re at the show. You’re surrounded by strangers and for that period of time everyone’s happy. We all accept one another and we’re expressing love,” said Peck.

The Spinners will be at the Rivera in North Tonawanda, New York on June 30.