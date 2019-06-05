Iconic Wal-Mart vest gets a make-over

The iconic vest worn by Wal-Mart associates has gotten a make-over.

Here’s what the world’s largest retailer reports on why the new look:

Last year, we changed our dress code to allow store associates to wear clothes they feel more comfortable in like jeans and sneakers. The response has been amazing, and associates all over the country are bringing their personal styles to work every day.

But one thing remained the same: the signature blue or green vest with a yellow Walmart spark. Associates love the new dress code, but they’ve been saying for a while now that the vests need a makeover.

So, we’re giving that old vest a new look.

Our new vests have a modernized style that takes advantage of trim detail and screen printing to introduce color in an eye-catching way.

More Style

Most vests are made of a neutral steel gray that blends with a wider variety of colors. Self-checkout hosts in Supercenters will receive an upgraded yellow vest with gray trim as well.

The trim and spark on the back will have a pop of color that’s very visible in a busy store.

More Upgrades

But that’s not all. The vests have a few more upgrades to make them more useful and sustainable. For example, each vest is made with Repreve, a fabric made from recycled bottles.

More Options

The rollout will start this year with each Supercenter and Neighborhood market associate receiving one of the updated vests. Supercenter associates will receive a steel gray vest with blue trim.

These new choices will be announced later this year and will be available for associates to purchase online for a reasonable cost: no more than $11 per vest.

Uniforms are important, but looking exactly like everyone else isn’t. We all want to be able to express who we are, and the new Walmart vest will allow associates to do just that.