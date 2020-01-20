Icy conditions over the weekend caused problems for drivers throughout Erie County

Icy conditions caused problems for drivers throughout Erie County over the weekend.

On Saturday, a multi-vehicle pile up shut down a portion of I-90 Eastbound for hours, just miles before the New York state line.

Emergency dispatchers transported two drivers to the hospital early Saturday morning.

The winter storm continued into Sunday morning, creating dangerous road conditions in the city and on the interstates.

PennDOT urged drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and to reduce speeds to 45 mph on I-90 until late Sunday evening.