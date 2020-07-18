ICYMI: Waterford Little League Baseball Team Hosting Fair Food Fundraiser Event

Some little league families in Waterford are hoping that a tasty event this weekend can help save their baseball season.

All this weekend you can drive up to the ball fields at 11522 PA Route 97 to buy all kinds of fair food including sausages, gyros, fries and funnel cakes.

The event benefits the LeBoeuf Little League that is trying to save the baseball season for players ranging in age from 5-12.

“Our hope this year is for the kids to have fun and learn the game of baseball and get out there and play with their friends,” said Heath Strasser with LeBoeuf Little League.

“They haven’t seen them since March. We’re happy to see the smiles on all the kid’s faces,” he added.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday and from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday.