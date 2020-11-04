Identity of a man whose bones were found in Frontier Park in 2019 confirmed

The identity of a man whose bones were found in Frontier Park in 2019 is identified.

According to the Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the 29 bones recovered are of 42-year-old Matthew Cecelich.

Erie Police sent the bones to the University of Texas for DNA tracing which led to the discovery.

Accoding to police, the death of Cecelich was ruled undetermined. Foul play was not suspected in this situation.

Investigators said that Cecelich had ties to Erie and does have family in Ohio who were notified of the discovery.

It is unknown when Cecelich died.

If you have any additional information on this situation, you are asked to call Erie Police at 879-1151.