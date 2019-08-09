Identity of deceased 19-year-old cliff jumper from Erie County released, no foul play involved

An Erie County man is dead after drowning in Lake Erie near Ripley, New York. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department, it happened near Ripley Beach.

The man has been identified as Alex L. Musser, 19, of Waterford. He was among four people who had gone to the area to go cliff jumping.

Authorities were called to the scene for a man in distress after two 19-year-old’s jumped into the water. The other 19-year-old was found on some rocks at the bottom of the cliff, and treated for apparent non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Department said Musser had already drowned by the time First Responders arrived on the scene.

The Chautauqua County WET Team was able to locate and recover the victim identified as Musser. They have said there is no foul play involved in this incident, and there will be no charges filed.