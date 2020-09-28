Identity of the person found dead in Crawford County released

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

The identity of the person found dead in Crawford County Sunday has been released.

The State Police Major Case Team responded to the area of Mule Street in Greenwood Township for reports of a body found Sunday morning.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Destine Renee Conyers of Townville.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, they are investigating it as a homicide.

A person driving down Mule Street observed a body lying just off the roadway and called police. Conyers was deceased and suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police are asking if you have any information to call them at 332-6911.