Identity released of victim of fatal crash on Linesville Road

An accident late last night claimed the life of one person.

State Police, along with the Crawford County Coroner, were called to the 14000 block of Linesville Road Monday night shortly after 10 p.m.

The Crawford County Coroner identified the victim as 47-year-old Paul Patterson.

According to a witness at the scene, Patterson was killed after he was partially ejected from his vehicle. It is not believed that anyone else was injured.

State Police continue to investigate. We will have more information on this accident as it becomes available.