If approved, project could install water wells at old GAF site

High water levels are prompting a project that could help spur development at the former GAF site.

Today, the Erie Convention Center Authority was asked to approve the installation of four wells at what is now Bayfront Place.

The wells would determine the cleanliness of the ground water and the water table. The goal is to have the information ready for future developers.

The engineer who led the original site cleanup is now with a Pittsburgh firm that quoted a price of just over $19,000. Other quotes are now being sought.