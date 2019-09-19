If passed, Amended House Bill 1786 could allow volunteer firefighters to retire some student loan debt

One way to retire some of your student debt could be by becoming a volunteer firefighter.

An amended version of House Bill 1786 is heading to Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives.

The measure incentivizes people to consider alternative careers in order to address a decline in volunteers.

If passed by the house, up to $16,000 in loans would be forgiven for college graduates who serve for four years with either a volunteer fire department, volunteer rescue company, or an emergency medical service agency.