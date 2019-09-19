Breaking News
If passed, Amended House Bill 1786 could allow volunteer firefighters to retire some student loan debt

One way to retire some of your student debt could be by becoming a volunteer firefighter.

An amended version of House Bill 1786 is heading to Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives.

The measure incentivizes people to consider alternative careers in order to address a decline in volunteers.

If passed by the house, up to $16,000 in loans would be forgiven for college graduates who serve for four years with either a volunteer fire department, volunteer rescue company, or an emergency medical service agency.

