iHeart Media Bridal Expo returns to the Bayfront Convention Center

The Bridal Expo has returned to the Bayfront Convention Center this year.

According to the host of the expo, iHeart Media, this is a big turnout of brides registered for the event. The event even had a bigger turnout than last year.

This event included 30 different vendors for brides to look at, as well as cakes, wedding gowns and even jewelry.

The market president for iHeart Media said that the show had a great turnout.

“So this year we’re excited where we’re about twice as many brides that we had last year. So we’re looking forward to a really good day,” said Michael Malpiedi, Market President of iHeart Media.

The expo only ran on Sunday February 20th and ended at 4 p.m.