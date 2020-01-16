iHeart Media cutting staff, including popular Erie radio personalities

If you’re a fan of local radio stations that feature local personalities, we’ve got some bad news for you.

Some of Erie’s most popular radio personalities are losing their jobs. iHeart Media, which owns all of the radio stations in the Boston Store building, is cutting staff.

We’ve learned that among those let go are Sammy Stone and Carrie Lee of The Wolf, Bill Page of BOB-FM, Alex Womer of FOX Sports 1330 and Chuck Rambaldo. These cuts come after iHeart let go longtime Erie radio personality Craig Warvel several months ago.

“I’m looking forward to the next chapter and starting over,” Page said. “The way the industry is gone, local people aren’t as important as they used to be.”

The local stations had no comment, but an iHeart statement reads in part:

“We recognize that the loss of any job is significant. We take that responsibility seriously and have been thoughtful in the process.”