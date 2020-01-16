iHeartMedia announces staff cuts will include some local popular radio personalities

Some of Erie’s most popular radio personalities are losing their jobs.

iHeartMedia, which owns all of the radio stations in the Boston Store building, is cutting staff.

We have learned that among those gone are Sammy Stone and Carrie Lee of The Wolf, Bill Page of Bob FM, Alex Womer on Fox Sports 1330.

The local stations had no comment, but an iHeart statement reads,

“We are modernizing our company to take advantage of the significant investments we have made in new technology and aligning our operating structure to match the technology-powered business we are now in. We recognize that the loss of any job is significant; we take that responsibility seriously and have been thoughtful in the process.”

“I’m looking forward to the next chapter and starting over,” said Bill Page, former DJ for iHeartRadio.