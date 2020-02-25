IHOP offering free pancakes for National Pancake Day

You can get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at IHOP restaurants today. If you’re really lucky, you might even win free pancakes for life.

It’s IHOP‘s annual “IHOP National Pancake Day.” You can get an order of short stack pancakes for free and enter to win a give-a-way contest with 250,000 individual prizes.

Prizes include IHOP branded bikes, scooters and jackets. One grand prize winner will get free pancakes for life.

“IHOP launched its National Pancake Day event 15 years ago as a way to celebrate the best food ever – pancakes – and put a purpose behind the day by partnering with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other charities to help kids in our communities,” said Stephanie Peterson in a news release, Executive Director of Communications, IHOP.