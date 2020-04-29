Illegal fires on the rise in the City of Erie

Illegal burnings are on the rise in the City of Erie. This may not seem like a big deal in the middle of a pandemic, but local firefighters disagree.

Here is how the fire department, as well as residents, are are reacting to this situation.

Within a four day span, the Erie Fire Department has responded to over a dozen burning calls leading them to remind residents about what is legal and what is not.

“People are just burning whatever they want right now. It is sad that someone would go through illegal fires. We are trying to keep our city beautiful,” said Mark Long, Erie Resident.

Many people enjoy sitting outside by a fire at night, but what city residents need to remember is that regulations are set for these types of gatherings.

“As far as recreational fires, that’s like a pit in your backyard or fire that has to be 25 feet away from a structure. All compostables have to be put away between the fire and the residence,” said Darren Heart, Chief Fire Inspector for the Erie Fire Department.

Portable outdoor fireplaces must remain 15 feet away from a structure. The only thing that is allowed to be burned is seasoned firewood.

“People seem to be burning garbage, burning construction material, things like that, things that are just not permitted,” said Heart.

One Erie resident explained that in order to move forward safely as a community, it may mean being a second set of eyes for the fire department.

“It’s hard, but you need cooperation. You need neighbors that when they see something to call the local police or 911,” said Long.

Even if you do meet regulations to have some form of a fire, something that you need to look out for before doing so is mother nature.

“Wind gusts up to 10 or sustained winds to 10, we rather you not burn anything over that. Also if you do have a fire, do not leave it unattended. You have to have some means of extinguishing whether it be water, sand, dirt or something that will smother it,” said Heart.

Hart is reminding residents that garbage pick up is continuing through the pandemic. He is also asking residents to just throw the items away or to even recycle.

If you are caught having a fire illegally, you could face a fine under the city’s quality of life ticketing program.