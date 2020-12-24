Illinois uses strong second half to down Penn State hoops

Penn State jumped out to a lead early on only to see it drift away.

No. 18 Illinois defeated Penn State basketball 98-81 Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State started the game on a 19-4 run. Myreon Jones scored 11 points in the first five minutes of the game. Jones and fellow guard Izaiah Brockington each finished with 21 points on the night.

After a 43-43 tie at the break, Illinois would take control of the game in the second half.

Penn State had trouble controlling Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn in tandem with explosive guard Ayo Dosunmu. Cockburn scored 21 points and Dosunmu finished the game with a game-high 30 points.

