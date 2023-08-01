A City of Erie Police officer’s mother is speaking out after her son was shot during an investigation call.

As of Tuesday, Sergeant David Stucke is in stable condition at UPMC Hamot after undergoing emergency surgery.

Tracie Stucke, David’s mother, requested her face not to be on camera but spoke to JET 24/FOX 66 reporter Jade Leah Burns about the incident.

“I got a call from Chief Dan Spizarny probably around 5:45 in the morning and he was kind of guarded with what he was telling me because they didn’t want me to get too upset on the phone,” said Tracie Stucke.

It’s the call that every police officer’s family fears. A call that sent Tracie Stucke on what she describes as the longest trip of her life to the hospital.

Around 5 a.m. on July 30, City of Erie Police responded to a shots fired call.

While investigating the scene, 42-year-old Sergeant David Stucke, Tracie’s son, was shot in the leg by an AR-15 rifle.

This caused serious bodily injury and required immediate life-saving aid.

“We’ve always had this kind of issue. It’s always been in the back of our minds but you’re never really prepared for it to be your own child,” Stucke added.

The sergeant comes from a law enforcement family as Tracie — along with David’s father and grandfather — were also officers.

Tracie recalled how nerve-wracking it was because she was unable to see David before he entered surgery.

She is thankful that while waiting, she was surrounded by officers, David’s wife and David’s mother-in-law.

“The support just from the community, the outreach and the amount of people who have contacted me just to let me know that they are praying for David and for our whole family, it’s just a little overwhelming,” Tracie Stucke continued.

Despite the shooting, David wants to return to work as soon as possible.

“I understand what he’s saying and where he’s coming from because it’s in our blood. There’s nothing else he’d want to do and I’m proud of him for that,” Stucke said.

Tracie also said from a mother’s standpoint, David is the greatest son in the world. He’s always stepped up for her and now it’s her turn to take care of him.