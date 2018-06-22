Immigration 'Compromise Bill' stuck in House until next week Video

The Trump Administration spent the day focusing on the immigration issue, a day after the president signed an Executive order to end family separations at the border.

The first of two Republican-led immigration bills is voted down on the house floor.

Lawmakers rejected Representative Bob Goodlate's version because it did not offer a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who came to the US illegally as children, so-called Dreamers.

The second, dubbed the compromise bill, remains on the table. It includes funding for a border wall and offers a path to citizenship for Dreamers.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says, "...DACA is broken, the immigration system is broken. The border is not fully secure."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says, "The Democrats have taken full responsibility for securing our borders, we know that it is a responsibility that we have but we don't think we have to put children in cages in order to do it, there is a better way."

A vote on the so-called compromise bill was pushed back until next week.