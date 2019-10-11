Immigration Prayer Vigil held outside the Erie Federal Courthouse

A rally held outside of the Erie Federal Courthouse has people voicing concerns about current immigration policies.

More than 30 people united to take part in the Immigration Prayer Vigil. Protesters held signs that said things like “justice for immigrants.”

As the senate begins the debate on funding for the Department of Homeland Security, this protest’s goal is to seek justice for people that are suffering.

“I wish I didn’t have to be a part of this cause, I wish it wasn’t happening. But I’m glad to be a part of this with these people who are coming together in Erie. They really care about people around the world and all the folks who are coming to our borders. You know, we need to show compassion for them,” said Michelle Knight, Erie Network Grassroots Advocates.

The group also sent a letter to Senator Pat Toomey and Senator Bob Casey regarding the issue.